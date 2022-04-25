Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his legion of Republican legislators went to war with Disney World last week. In a matter of days the state swept away the special taxing district of the multi-billion a year tourism business, effectively throwing Mickey Mouse to the evil Maleficent.
It’s direct retaliation for Disney and its chairman speaking out against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law that bans teaching about gender equity and identity up until the third grade and limits it in other grades. At the urging of employees, Disney CEO Bob Chapek felt compelled to oppose the law, as did hundreds of other large corporations who saw the law for what it is: discrimination.
DeSantis, after apparently having a discussion with Disney, was angered about Chapek’s continued speaking against the law. So he proposed removing the special status of Disney World’s Reedy Creek taxing district that covers the 25,000-acre theme park, which would immediately eliminate some independent control Disney had around its sprawling property and likely cost the company millions more in various fees.
While the special taxing district allowed Disney to fund its own police and fire and other services, removing the district will now put those costs on the two counties — Orange and Osceola — where Disney World is located. County assessors estimated property taxes would go up about 20% for people in those counties.
The loss of such control will likely stop Disney from investing further in its Florida property, which draws 50 million people a year and helps generate $5 billion in taxes from tourism. Disney directly pays state and local taxes of about $780 million per year.
The DeSantis arrogance (“If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy”) will cost Floridians plenty.
The Republican Party has traditionally defended businesses and supported economic development. But it now seems to be driven by ideologues who are only interested in investments in their own political careers.
The people of Florida and businesses who invest there should depose DeSantis and Florida Republicans for their anti-business policies and their blatant discrimination.
