The incentive to develop political talking points with an extremist twist must be great for members of the Minnesota House Republican caucus.
GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt threatened recently to scuttle the plan for $1 billion to $2 billion in state infrastructure repairs if Gov. Tim Walz continued to issue executive orders in response to the state COVID-19 pandemic.
One can measure how out of bounds this is by the response of Daudt’s own colleagues in the Senate Republican Majority. Sen. GOP Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said his caucus would not hold up the bonding bill in the way the House proposes.
Gazelka is the voice of reason here and he’s the one Minnesota Republicans should support. Unfortunately, Daudt’s plan, supported by GOP Rep. Paul Torkelson, of Hanska, will not serve Minnesotans in this time of economic and pandemic crisis.
To his credit, Walz has been demonstrably open to working with Republicans on his executive orders. He has thanked the Legislature more than once for approving funding for various COVID expenses. A bipartisan panel of legislators oversee distribution of funds by the Walz administration when they exceed $1 million at one time. The group has nearly unanimously approved all such expenditures.
So, it’s hard to understand what House Republicans think they are losing. They have said they want a role in the decision making with the state’s COVID response. But with their record of gridlock, involvement of this kind could delay emergency response to the crisis by Walz. Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, has supported Walz’ need to act nimbly by supporting filling the COVID response fund with needed appropriations giving the governor the ability to attack problems nimbly and quickly.
Of course, some in the GOP have been supporting the so-called “liberate” protests that have descended on some capitals across the nation. A sizeable group shunning social distancing measures has protested outside of the Minnesota governor’s mansion. We hope Daudt’s antics are not intended to support those extreme elements.
Walz will need to extend the state of emergency when it expires on May 13. When he does he will follow many other Democratic and Republican governors across the country. Walz has been open to bipartisan talks with the Legislature to listen to their priorities and a variety of issues, including bonding.
But much of the so-called unilateral funding decisions include things like the state buying ventilators and personal protection equipment for health-care workers.
Holding up a bonding bill in a kind of threat that involves somehow thwarting the governor’s response to the COVID pandemic will only hurt Minnesotans in a double whammy when they’re reeling from a historic pandemic.
