Thumbs up to plans for reuse of the former downtown Mankato post office that will include retaining its historic charm.
A Rochester developer is going to renovate the 1896 building as an event center and wedding venue. Credit goes to developer Mike Zirbes of North Rock Real Estate in Rochester for taking the risk, and sometimes the headaches, that go with these historic restorations.
The back parking lot of the building is to be used for construction of a Hilton Home2 Suites hotel.
The developer said they will strive to maintain the integrity of the building, including the large former federal courtroom on the second floor that features wood-paneled walls, high ceilings and dramatic lighting fixtures.
The U.S. Postal Service put the two-story Kasota stone post office building, 401 South Second St., up for sale five years ago.
Finally we have an answer about who bought it and what it’s going to be used for. It’s a relief to know the plan is to retain the beauty and historic significance of the building that was built with Kasota stone quarried a few miles away.
Free Press staff, as neighbors to the site, have the advantage of watching sunsets captured in the rosy glow of the local stone. But we are happy the entire community gets to keep this attractive downtown gem.
MSU food aid
Thumbs up to to those, including students at the Intercultural Student Center at Minnesota State University, who are helping address hunger among students.
In recent weeks students have collected and boxed up holiday meals for students in need of an extra hand with groceries during the holidays.
It’s part of a larger campus effort to assist students. The Maverick Food Program has helped get food to students who may lack the money and often lack transportation to get to grocery stores.
They expect the program to grow significantly when students return to campus next month.
A study two years ago found that about 40% of students on campus were experiencing what they would characterize as high or very high food insecurity. This year, international students in particular have experienced challenges as they were unable to work during the pandemic and parents were unable to help as much financially as they did in the past.
Hunger is a community-wide problem and clearly an issue on campus. All of those stepping up to help deserve praise.
Senator strikes at democracy
Thumbs down to GOP Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who not only continues to live in a dream world but now strikes at the free and fair election that put Joe Biden in the White House.
Hawley this week claimed the dubious distinction of being the first U.S. senator planning to file a formal objection to the U.S. Electoral College certification destined to take place on Jan. 6.
Hawley’s unsubstantiated and baseless claims allege Pennsylvania did not follow its voting law, despite repeated court rulings to the contrary.
Even GOP Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed Biden won the election after the Electoral College met to certify the winner. McConnell has been urging his GOP colleagues to refrain from the procedural objection which then, because the GOP House Republicans have also set a baseless objection, would require a vote in both houses.
Even Hawley has conceded his objection likely won’t make a difference as several Senate Republicans have said they will vote to certify in favor of Biden.
Hawley does a disservice to his state and country with his baseless objection. All this does is continue to undermine public confidence in the nation’s democratic institutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.