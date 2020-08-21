The Trump administration plan to decimate the U.S. Postal Service would cripple commerce and threaten mail-in balloting in this year’s election during a pandemic.
It’s hard to imagine a more ill-conceived and dangerous plan. Fortunately, a bipartisan coalition in Congress and elsewhere challenged the changes, and Trump mega-donor and political appointee Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would retreat from many of the damaging policies.
Still, postal managers and workers say damage was already done when DeJoy and company decommissioned and dismantled hundreds of mail sorting machines, according to a report in the Associated Press. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said DeJoy told her changes already made will not be reversed. And postal service workers have been barred from speaking to the press on the issue. They can’t explain to Americans why the delays are happening.
The changes put in place that delayed mail delivery included reducing overtime for mail carriers, cutting retail hours at post offices and removing postal boxes. DeJoy said Tuesday in a statement he would halt changes until after the election and said no mail processing facilities would be closed.
DeJoy is to testify Friday before the Senate Homeland Security Committee and the House Oversight Committee on Monday. We urge congressional representatives, and especially 1st District congressman and Trump loyalist Jim Hagedorn, to oppose the changes and reinstate all necessary equipment and operations to the post office.
Pelosi planned to call a special convening of the House on Saturday to vote on legislation that would prohibit changes to mail delivery until the pandemic was over and inject $25 billion into the post office.
Opposing this would be a particularly bad play for Hagedorn, given President Donald Trump has publicly favored the crippling of the post office so he could benefit in the election when voters who oppose him wouldn’t be able to mail in their ballots.
Hagedorn would do his 1st District constituents well by voting to restore postal service, which many rely on for their business, their medicines and their Social Security checks.
