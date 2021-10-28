It is disheartening to see the same scenario exposed so often: A prominent institution discovers it has a sexual predator in its midst and responds with little or nothing.
The Roman Catholic Church. The Boy Scouts of America. Major universities, from Penn State to Baylor, from Southern California to Ohio State. U.S. Gymnastics.
And, as detailed this week in a damning investigatory report, the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, whose 2010 Stanley Cup forever bears the name of an assistant coach who assaulted a player and has since done jail time for a different assault of a player as a volunteer high school coach.
The same mistake, over and over: The people in charge, apprised of serious allegations, decide it is too risky to do the right thing, that the institution they lead will be damaged if the transgressions are revealed.
So bishops shuttled abusive priests from parish to parish, and reports of their crimes denounced as anti-Catholicism. Larry Nassar was allowed to molest gymnast after gymnast and investigations were shut down. Ohio State University retained physician Richard Strauss, now deceased, for decades as he assaulted, according to an investigation, at least 177 male student-patients.
And in Chicago, “it is clear that the executives of this organization put team performance above all else.” Those are the words of team owner and chief executive Danny Wirtz, who the investigative report says was never apprised of the allegations against Brad Aldrich. Aldrich was kept on though the finals, then cut loose.
Three years later Aldrich pleaded guilty in Michigan to criminal sexual conduct with a minor. There are also lawsuits alleging assaults on college players at Miami (Ohio), where he landed after losing his NHL post.
It is a string of crimes and misconduct that seems to begin with the Blackhawks and continued because nobody cared enough to go to the police.
It would be bad enough were it an isolated case, but it’s not. And as the NHL team is discovering, trying to keep the evil in its midst hidden from view only compounds the damage, not only to the future victims but to the institution itself.
