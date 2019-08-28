As a new prep sports season approaches, we are pleased to note that Minnesota is bucking a discouraging national trend: While participation in high school sports sagged nationally, Minnesota is one of three states in which participation rose last school year.
Physical activity is an important component of a healthy lifestyle, and as our society becomes increasingly sedentary, our population becomes increasingly obese. Adolescents who exercise have a better chance of maintaining that activity into adulthood.
The decline in overall participation, reported this week by the National Federation of State High School Associations, carries some interpretive complications. It comes after three decades of increases; the bulk numbers were still the third-highest on record.
And it is driven largely by a falloff in football. The number of high-schoolers nationally playing 11-man football fell by almost 31,000 in 2018-19; the total decline in athletic participation was more than 43,000.
It doesn’t take a great leap of imagination to connect football’s decline to the steady drumbeat of information connecting football to concussions and long-term brain damage. Certainly more parents are wary of allowing their sons to play football than they were a decade ago. That said, 11-man football continues to be the nation’s highest participation sport with more than 1 million players in 2018-19.
But there are other sports, and other activities, than football. Minnesota’s students appear to be taking advantage of that fact. Minnesota is 22nd in the nation in population, but we’re 10th in the number of high school athletes. The Gopher State punches above its weight in that category.
Of particular note in Minnesota is that this state leads the nation in girls’ participation in athletics. There are almost as many girls as boys in Minnesota high school sports, and Minnesota’s girls participation rate is triple that of some other states.
That’s worthy of our cheers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.