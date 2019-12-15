The Democratic-led House of Representatives has passed a remarkable and courageous bill to bring fairness to prescription drug prices by subjecting them to the free market.
We usually expect Republicans to favor free market solutions. In fact, President Donald Trump, during the 2016 election campaign, vowed to “negotiate like crazy” with drug companies to lower what Trump has often referred to as outrageous prescription drug prices.
But Trump and the Republicans have changed their tune to one that serenades the drug companies. They’re opposing the Democratic bill, which would lower prescription drug prices by $360 billion over 10 years and use that savings to cap out-of-pocket expenses for seniors to $2,000 year. The bill also aims to add coverage for dental, eye care and hearing through Medicare.
Republicans outright opposeded the bill and Trump promised a veto. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump have been meeting privately to negotiate a plan, Trump has now rejected the whole negotiation idea. A bipartisan proposal in the Senate calls for lowering drug prices, capping expenses, but not allowing negotiation.
The bipartisan proposal seems to offer lip service to real cost control in prescription drug prices and is a kind of comfort food to the drug industry.
Countries around the world negotiate with Big Pharma, who make up their losses by charging U.S. seniors and others more. No wonder drug companies resist the free market solution.
The proposal by the Democrats marks a sea change in their philosophy. President Barack Obama backed off Medicare negotiations with drug companies to get them to support the Affordable Care Act.
It’s time we exposed the drug companies’ monopoly to the free market, the same one we all have to deal with every day, which lowers wages and cuts middle class health care benefits.
