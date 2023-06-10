Thumbs up to Minnesota gaining attention across the country for the historic legislative session.
A Washington Post columnist dubbed the session “a Minnesota Miracle” and said the success of the DFL-controlled Legislature and DFL Gov. Tim Walz showed the nation is not necessarily trending toward the politics of the far right.
Former President Barack Obama recently tweeted this to his 132 million followers: “If you need a reminder that elections have consequences, check out what’s happening in Minnesota.”
The New York Times wrote about Minnesota providing protections for transgender people, school curriculums and abortion rights, while states such as Florida and Texas are waging war against anyone who doesn’t support the far-right mantra.
The scope of changes produced by the 2023 legislative session was broad and wide. There will be legislation that we may regret, but it can be changed if needed.
West air monitoring
Thumbs up to Mankato West High School students and staff for taking on a real-world duty of monitoring air quality for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Science teacher Eric Koser spearheaded the effort when the MPCA said it had no way to monitor in the air in Mankato area. He offered West rooftop as a monitoring station and the school has been helping monitor the air in southern Minnesota for a few years now.
The device measures concentration data in the air to measure pollution. The MPCA uses the monitors to issue alerts to the public when the air becomes unhealthy, a more frequent occurrence. The device draw air through sensors and then delivers the information with the help of West connections to the Internet.
The tool may be used in future West science classes where students would get hands-on experience monitoring the air and trying to decipher trends. That makes the local air monitoring a win-win. Students learn about earth science and residents can get information on their local air quality.
AI’s ‘legal gibberish’
Thumbs down to a pair of New York attorneys who turned to the notorious ChatGPT chatbot to generate a legal brief in a federal court case. The document, submitted to the Manhattan court months ago in a damages case against a Venezuelan airline, proved to be ladened with fictitious case citations. Lies, in short.
Federal judge P. Kevin Castel, in a hearing this week, termed the brief “legal gibberish.” Lawyer Steven A. Schwartz told the judge he turned to the chatbot when the usual methods for finding useful precedents came up short and that he never imagined that the artificial intelligence site would invent cases and airlines.
Schwartz and fellow attorney Peter LoDuca compounded the blunder by failing to check the unique citations the chatbot came up with — this despite ChatGPT’s well-publicized propensity for “hallucinations.” Instead they submitted the bogus document to one of the busiest federal courts in the nation.
They blame artificial intelligence. Apparently, they lack the natural version.
Pomp and circumstance
Thumbs up to area high school and college graduates this spring who earned their diplomas.
You’ve had unprecedented challenges during your last few years of education as the COVID-19 pandemic changed how we do things. From canceled in-person classes and extracurriculars to the toll of isolation and more stressors in general, life for many of you was extra challenging.
But you made it. You have that diploma in hand and are ready to face your next challenges and adventures. Good luck to all of you!
