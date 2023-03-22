A DFL proposal at the Legislature to remove facts from the abortion debate is unwise and ill-advised.
The proposal calls for eliminating an annual comprehensive health department report detailing the status of abortion in the state and providing other information on the number of abortions by county and the circumstances surrounding those abortions.
Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, the bill’s sponsor in the House, says the questions are intrusive and shame those seeking an abortion, and the information is not needed for a health procedure that is considered safe. The abortion report is anonymous and summarizes information so as to not identify any one.
She and others argue that the state doesn’t collect the detailed information on other health care procedures, and the public doesn’t need to know private reasons women have abortions.
Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, is sponsoring the bill in the Senate. She argues reporting laws are designed to help restrict access to abortions, according to a report in MinnPost.
Republicans and open government organizations oppose discontinuing the report, most saying the ongoing debates, including recent dismantling of the Roe v. Wade, should be based on facts.
We agree.
Both sides of the debate argue points that can be verified or disputed by facts found in the abortion report. For example, some Republicans claimed many abortions were happening late in pregnancy causing risk and harm to the mother and raising life issues with the fetus.
But Minnesota’s report shows only one abortion was performed after 24 weeks in a pregnancy. Most were done in the first nine weeks.
The abortion report also details the residence of people getting abortions in Minnesota. That information could be very helpful in determining what Minnesota providers might be facing as abortion access is shut off in other states.
A ruling last year by Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled many of the abortion reporting requirements such as parental notification and a waiting period were unconstitutional. But he made no such ruling that collection of abortion information infringed on constitutional rights.
Minnesota government has a tradition of providing policymakers with fact-based reports to inform their decisions. There are few other issues that require fact-based decision-making than the divisive and emotional issue of abortion.
More facts, not fewer facts, will foster good policy. With DFLers in charge of both Senate and House, we urge some DFLers, including Mankato area DFLers Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Luke Frederick and Rep. Jeff Brand, St. Peter, to vote for accurate information and transparency.
