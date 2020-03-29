It was heartening to see Mankato area public bodies adhering to the Open Meeting Law when it comes to putting proper procedures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on public meetings.
Mankato City Council, the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners and the Mankato Public Schools Board all adhered to safe social distancing strategies at their latest meetings.
That means board and council members had to sit at least six feet apart or attend the meeting remotely.
But it's important the public continue to have robust access to these meetings, as required by the law. Some electronic public meetings had some technology glitches. In other cases, it was difficult to hear.
But the law is clear. The public must be able to hear everyone who is talking and hear the full discussion even when these meetings are conducted electronically.
An amendment to the Minnesota Open Meeting law passed in 2007 allowed for electronic meetings of public bodies due to a health pandemic.
Who knew in 12 short years, we would need to have just those meetings described in the law.
The law also requires a presiding officer of the body or an administrative executive to be present in the public bodies' normal meeting place. The law requires all votes taken shall be roll call votes so those trying to listen to the remote meeting can identify which council member is voting and how they vote.
Unfortunately, the 2007 amendment to the law does not require the public be allowed to speak at these electronically conducted meetings. But that should be assumed.
The public should be able to call into a teleconferenced meeting or participate with a live chat kind of tool offered by Facebook or other social media platforms.
In fact, we recommend public bodies use one of the platforms, like Facebook live, which can also be recorded and saved for posting on the public body's website. All at no expense.
Public access has long been a paramount concern in Minnesota government. The coronavirus pandemic should not be a barrier to good representative government.
We urge all public bodies to make their electronically conducted meetings easily accessible to the public. Ill-working technology shouldn't be an excuse to prevent public access to the public's business.
