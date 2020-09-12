Thumbs down to those who spray painted at least two roads in Le Sueur County with “Trump” in an apparent response to a Le Sueur County resident who had a Biden sign in his yard along the same road.
The perpetrators also painted “radical left ahead” with an arrow toward the resident’s home. Then both lanes nearby had “Trump” painted in large letters. And down the road at County Road 104, the word “Trump” is painted on the road again.
We’re the first to defend free speech rights of all Americans, but public roadways were not meant to be forums for speech. Yard signs, on the other hand, are perfectly appropriate.
The public owns the roads, and it’s clear not every person in Le Sueur County favors the president.
One could argue about the “Black Lives Matter” paintings on streets in Washington, D.C. and other cities. Most were approved by local governments, but if there were some that were not approved, those should be challenged as well.
We also decry the vandalism of political lawn signs, whoever the candidate. Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, told The Free Press of several of his signs had been damaged, stolen or defaced.
We stand for civil discussion of the issues. Defacing roads and signs is not part of that civil discussion. It’s thuggery.
A silver lining to a setback
Thumbs up to the suspension this week of a major Stage Three test of a potential coronavirus vaccine.
No, we’re not rooting against a vaccine. Far from it. We’re rooting for a safe, effective vaccine, one that deserves the trust of the public — and the suspension of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University test indicates that the system for testing new vaccines for safety and effectiveness has not been contaminated by political pressure.
A vaccine, or more than one vaccine, figures to be the most certain way out of the pandemic that continues to afflict public health, the economy and everyday life. But as we’ve said before, it has to be done right; a vaccine rolled out prematurely will do far more damage than good.
Doing it right means being willing to accept a halt when the science doesn’t support a step forward, and recognizing that not every tested vaccine is going to be both safe and effective. And it means accepting that a vaccine is unlikely before the election.
Highway 14 success
Thumbs up to all the long efforts that have finally brought the completion of an expanded Highway 14 near the finish line.
For decades communities across southern Minnesota have lobbied for a four-lane from Rochester to New Ulm and in recent years most of that dream was fulfilled. But the last, dangerous segment from Nicollet to New Ulm seemed destined to long remain two lanes as highway funding grows tighter and other important projects around the state also need attention.
But through effort and creativity the money is being secured. The state this week received a $22 million federal grant. Officials are confident that the rest of the $74 million project will be funded from a federal loan that carries just 1% interest and can be paid back without using state taxpayer dollars.
One of the most rewarding parts of the story is that the effort was accomplished with bipartisan cooperation that we see too rarely today. From Gov. Walz to Republican and Democrat state lawmakers and Congressman Jim Hagedorn, everyone worked to make the funding a reality.
A complete four-lane provides significant economic opportunity for businesses, agriculture and others across southern Minnesota.
More importantly it will save untold numbers of lives and greatly reduce serious injuries. Since the first segment of Highway 14 was made into four lanes in 1959, 150 people lost their lives on the highway.
Thankfully, those kinds of tragedies will be greatly reduced in the future.
