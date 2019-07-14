The good news about area crime is that overall, reports of crime are down. The bad news: serious and some violent crimes are up.
The state’s crime report for 2018 showed all crimes were down about 12 percent for Mankato from 2017, though those crimes considered more serious rose 14 percent. The vast majority of those crimes are considered larceny, or theft, and overall that category was up about 10 percent.
Significant increases in theft suggest more people feel they need to steal for their basic needs. Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott has said growing use of methamphetamine is often related to crimes involving theft as addicts need money to continue their use.
Crimes of violence in Mankato were up a troubling 34 percent, but the overall number was relatively small at 145 such crimes. More concerning is that the number of reported rapes more than doubled in Mankato from 24 to 52. Law enforcement officials note correctly that the numbers may not always translate to more rapes occurring, but possibly, more rapes being reported.
Rape reports were also up across the state by 9 percent.
There has been a greater awareness of pursuing rape reports and prosecutions due to an investigative report in 2017 by the Star Tribune showing a flawed system of rape investigations and prosecutions. Already changes have been made by prosecutors and law enforcement and those changes may very well have had some impact on the number of rapes reported.
Overall crime and serious crime was down in North Mankato, but again rape reports were up, though the numbers were small going from two rape reports to eight.
Mankato’s crime rate was the highest of larger cities in the region, with 9,000 crimes for every 100,000 people, down from 10,400 in 2017. The Mankato rate for 2018 was lower than St. Cloud and Duluth but higher than Rochester.
It’s important to keep a close watch on crime. While the Mankato area does not appear to be an outlier in terms of crime compared to the rest of the state, pockets of violent crime should be cause for concern and the community should be thinking of strategies to reduce that number.
Economic prosperity, equality and efforts to curtail discrimination all impact the risk of criminal activity and violence.
A healthy environment for youth will also prevent crime from manifesting itself when young people are desperate for safety and economic security. Mankato offers a number of programs and places for youth to thrive. Let’s make sure no one is falling through the cracks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.