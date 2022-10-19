The use of body cameras by the Mankato Department of Public Safety began Monday with 60 some cameras available for patrol officers and other staff in a move that should give the public more confidence in the integrity of local police work.
We’ve long supported the use of body cameras even though they carry a heavy price tag at about $1 million over five years for purchase and operation. Body cameras not only are able to capture more accurately what might be happening on any given police call, but they can also refute rumor mills about police misconduct in any given case.
State law sets up guidelines for what information can be released to the public or lawyers and what information can be restricted. And Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal has also crafted some local guidelines on camera use including when cameras must be activated or turned off, how they will be tested, how videos will be stored and rules for public notice and disciplinary action for police not following the rules.
A 10-page document governing use of body cameras by Mankato officers can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2ysnjy2v.
Mankato officers are excited about the use of the new technology, according to Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose. But he also noted there will be a learning curve and the department has been practicing using the cameras. When officers use cameras, they will have to document such use in regular police reports.
The policies were developed after the public provided feedback at meetings earlier this year during a month long review period where police heard from those deeply distrustful of police and others who see the cameras as helping protect police officers against unjust accusations.
DuRose also notes the cameras will help in making investigations more complete as full interviews of witnesses at a crime scene or domestic situation can be recorded.
As with any new technology, there will be user errors and glitches, but having a more complete record of incidents of interactions between police and the public will improve that relationship which is necessary for solid community policing.
