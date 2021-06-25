300,000.
That’s the number of guns that would have gone to criminals or others restricted from owning firearms last year had there been no background check laws.
A recent report on FBI background check data by Everytown for Gun Safety shows the number of people failing to pass the background check doubled in 2020 compared to 2019.
The rejections are climbing in tandem with a record number of guns sales in light of the pandemic, civil unrest and racial strife over the last year.
The research showed convicted felons made up 42 percent of those who tried to buy a gun, while others failed the background check for other disqualifying reasons such as mental incapacity and misdemeanor domestic violence crimes.
The report shows background checks work. They most certainly save lives. Yet the gun lobby, and kowtowing state legislators and members of Congress, refuse to expand background checks and in some cases are rolling back requirements for handgun ownership.
While the Democratic-led U.S. House has passed a public safety bill that would require background checks on all gun sales, the legislation is likely to die in the Senate where the Republican minority can stop legislation via the filibuster.
Texas and some 20 other states, including Iowa, have rolled back laws that used to require permits to carry guns in public.
A mix of Republicans and rural Democrats in Minnesota have thwarted attempts to expand background checks for some guns sold online and at gun shows by those who are not licensed dealers. Some 21 states — including conservative states like Nebraska and Nevada — and the District of Columbia require background checks on all handgun sales.
And EveryTown research shows the marketplace for illegal gun buying online to be exploding. Each year from 2018 to 2020, online gun buying sites like Armslist.com had advertising for an average of 1.2 million guns that would be sold in states not requiring background checks as they were sold by private parties and non licensed dealers.
As part of its investigation, EveryTown placed ads on Armslist in four states that do not require background checks for private sales. Of the 430 prospective gun buyers who contacted the group, a public records checked showed 1 in 9 would not have been legally able to possess a firearm.
A survey of gun buyers by researchers for the Annals of Internal Medicine found 22 percent of Americans bought their most recent gun without a background check.
Expanding background checks for handgun buying will keep guns out of the hands of criminals and reduce gun crime.
As long as Minnesota allows some handgun sales to go without background checks, whether online or at gun shows or back alley rendezvous, it will rise as a gun trafficking mecca drawing criminals to its burgeoning marketplace and putting its citizens in the line of fire.
