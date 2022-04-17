The gun lobby will once again try to shoot down commonsense gun safety laws in opposition to the Biden administration’s plan to track so-called ghost guns that are increasingly showing up at crime scenes across America.
We hope common sense will prevail and that the voice of the American people, who have in poll after poll supported laws that curtail gun violence and the proliferation of illegal weapons, will be heard.
Ghost guns are made outside of legal manufacturing channels. In some cases they are made at home with the help of a 3D printer. The guns are made without serial numbers, thus making it difficult to track who manufactured, bought or sold them.
They came on the scene about 10 years ago but have proliferated recently. New York City police have found about 131 guns without serial numbers since January. The Justice Department said it has tracked about 5,000 ghost guns a year between 2016 and 2020.
The Biden administration’s proposed rule would change the definition of firearms for regulation purposes to include ghost guns or parts of ghost guns. That would make them subject to rules other firearms dealers must follow, including serial numbers and background checks for those who buy the guns.
It’s not illegal to make a homemade firearm if it is used for personal use. It is illegal to sell such firearms through a business.
The rule would require ghost guns, and parts of guns like receivers of long guns and frames for handguns, to include serial numbers. Dealers or other sellers like pawnbrokers would be required to put serial numbers on unmarked ghost guns or parts if those come their way.
The lobby group Gun Owners of America plants to sue the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency to halt implementation of the rule, calling it a violation of the Second Amendment.
That’s a stretch of logic we hope courts will see through. Ghost guns are an unregulated deadly weapon, skirt rules other gun dealers have to follow and pose a growing threat to public safety. They flout the accountability other gun dealers and manufacturers must face.
Ghost guns pose another growing risk to public safety in America. They should be subject to the laws others must follow.
