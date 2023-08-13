Why it matters: A new corrections program will create incentives for inmates to improve their lives, get out earlier and save the state money.
Public safety policy debates in Minnesota have often focused on spending to hire more police officers, spending to build new jails or spending to fix the fallout from crime including health care and social costs.
But all of that spending could be reduced if we reduce crime itself. That’s the aim of the Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act, which was passed this year by the Legislature as part of the overall public safety omnibus bill. It essentially provides incentives for inmates to improve their lives with education, drug counseling or other programs with the chance to only serve half of their sentence in prison if they complete their goals set out by an individualized plan.
Each inmate would set up an Individualized Rehabilitation Plan that could include everything from mental health counseling to vocational training. The plan would have specific goals that must be attained to earn early release. And their release would depend on meeting those goals and having good behavior while in prison. Inmates can also earn a shortened probation period when released.
They would be judged on their release by meeting goals including maintaining employment, chemical health aftercare, mental health follow up counseling and positive family and community integration.
All the money the state saves on shorter incarcerations, estimated at up to $10 million a year, would go into programs to fund victim services, prevent crime, supervision and probation services and the state’s general fund. The goal would be to reduce recidivism for a larger share of inmates released from jail.
Currents rates show about 30% recidivism in Minnesota. Reducing that rate down to even 20% would make a significant difference for the state, and that’s why this program should be implemented and supported by taxpayers.
Longtime police officer and leader and now Public Safety Commissioner Paul Schnell told The Free Press editorial board that no other state has done this kind of a program in the broad comprehensive way it’s being done here for the first time. The idea had been proposed in the past but never made it past the Senate Republicans and others when they were in the majority. The public safety bill was passed this year with only Democratic votes.
Schnell said the criticism has been that the program would be a “get out of jail free” card, but nothing could be further from the essence of the program. As it stands now, inmates who try to improve their lives while in prison get out the same time and serve the same sentence as those who do nothing. That doesn’t make sense, and it isn’t fair.
In fact, Schnell notes the Trump administration in 2018 helped pass the bipartisan federal First Step Act, which includes many of the same ideas as the Minnesota plan. After five years, the 30,000 people using the First Step Act had a recidivism rate of 12.4%, far below the typical rate of 43%, according to program statistics.
So that is one program Schnell said Minnesota can learn from. Another is its own Challenge Incarceration Camp, which has been operating for some years. The new Minnesota program will take 18-24 months to get up and running because there will be a long process to set up the rules and hear from the public, including victims, on how the program will work.
And final decisions on releasing inmates early because they’ve reached their goals will take input from a wide variety of the public, including crime victims. The program will be open to all adult inmates except those sentenced to with life without parole.
Schnell notes that the program won’t work for everyone. There will be some failures along the way, and he notes one cannot predict what people are going to do. But he also sees significant benefits.
“Their success is our safety. If they are successful we are all safer.”
The Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act makes a robust effort at curtailing recidivism, helping our fellow citizens get back on their feet and return to a productive life while saving the state money.
It’s a risk worth taking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.