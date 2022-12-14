Minnesota has an historic opportunity to pass common sense gun safety laws and strengthen laws already on the books.
While a one-seat majority in the Minnesota Senate by Democrats may not be enough to guarantee passage of Democrat-only legislation, a variety of proposals will at the very least get hearings and the possibilities of compromises. Republicans in control of the Senate have in the past not held substantive hearings on even modest gun violence legislation.
There appears to be a coalition forming if Democrats can develop legislation that leaves family-type exceptions for background checks — for example, not requiring a background check when grandpa gives his shotgun to grandson. Almost no one is calling for that.
But even some gun rights advocates would like to see existing laws strengthened. They would like to see those whose guns are taken by court under a red flag law be allowed a trial-like hearing with both sides represented. They also favor strengthening straw buyer laws as do advocates of more gun safety laws. That’s a hopeful sign of coming together and is bolstered by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar’s recent push to crack down on straw buyers.
Recent mass shootings have kept the issue in the forefront. Even a divided Congress passed modest but more strict background check laws for those age 18-20 this year and stronger laws against domestic abusers having guns. It provided money for red flag laws and mental health services in the schools. It drew support from conservative Republicans because as Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, said, “Nothing in the bill restricts the rights of responsible gun owners. Period.”
The same can be said of the many moderate Democrat proposals in Minnesota that, at one point, even GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen endorsed.
The congressional bill got momentum from the mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and the massacre of children and teachers at Uvalde, Texas. But there have been other mass shootings this year, including at a LGBQT nightclub in Colorado, a Walmart in Virginia and a Fourth of July parade in Illinois.
It’s far past time Minnesota joined other states in passing sensible gun safety laws and got tougher on those who commit or aid in committing gun crimes. Let’s try to get it done before another mass shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.