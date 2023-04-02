We can’t think of any reason the public should be kept in the dark with regard to any atypical event at a nuclear power plant.
But a recent leak of contaminated water from Xcel’s Monticello nuclear power plant left the public in the dark for about four months. The leak containing tritium by all accounts seemed to be harmless, though the 400,000 gallon volume was one of the top 10 largest in U.S. history.
Tritium is a byproduct of nuclear power and is not considered harmful to humans unless ingested in large amounts. It cannot penetrate human skin. It has a half-life of 12-years. Xcel officials did apparently report it to federal and state regulators right away, as required by law. But the power company is not obligated to tell the public and decided it was not a serious enough issue to do so. The Minnesota Department of Health took the same attitude.
But public scrutiny of something as dangerous as nuclear power should be part of an overall system of independent checks for nuclear power plants. The fox shouldn’t be guarding the henhouse here.
When the leak grew and continued to spread in January, the city of Monticello was notified in February. Another leak was discovered in March and the public was notified March 16, about four months after the leak was first discovered.
When the leak spread to ground water the company took the plant off line to repair the leak. That stopped water going into the Mississippi River and about 200 fish were killed — not by the tritium but by the water temperature changing from warmer to colder with the plant offline.
Various officials, including North Mankato DFLer Sen. Nick Frentz, head of the Senate environment committee, say they were satisfied with Xcel’s response. And technically, Xcel did not violate any rule or regulation. But they gave short shrift to the rule of public trust.
Water from a nuclear plant or byproducts of nuclear power deserve not only high level technical scrutiny but high level scrutiny of the scrutinizers. That can’t happen without adequate public notice.
Monitoring a nuclear plant should be a process that puts rules ahead of what well-meaning people might want to say or not say about their employer. Officials say they have to balance transparency against the need to prevent a panic, but safety and transparency should be paramount.
Frentz and the Minnesota Department of Health officials say the event and the negative public reaction to the belated notification may call for discussions about more transparency. Frentz suggested an informational hearing in a legislative committee. That would be a good start.
We can never have too much information about the risks of nuclear power. Xcel should have told the public immediately, and regulators should require this in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.