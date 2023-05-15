Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Scott, Hennepin and Dakota Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. .Heavy rainfall across southern Minnesota this weekend has caused significant rises in area rivers. River levels should crest within the next few days and then slowly fall as a dry weather pattern prevails. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...From Monday morning to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Highway 169 between St Peter and Mankato impacted in several locations. Barriers placed on east shoulder US 169 just north of St Peter at Rogers Creek or locally known as Robarts Creek. Hwy 22 bridge south of st peter closed (Spring flood impacts.) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 PM CDT Sunday, the stage was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 25.3 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.2 feet on 03/21/2010. &&