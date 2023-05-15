Every year the prestigious Pulitzer Prizes are awarded to outstanding works, including journalistic writing that takes readers places they otherwise wouldn’t know much about.
In the U.S. where constant attempts are made to narrow the view of what written works the public should be exposed to, the choice of the Pulitzer Prize winners demonstrates why that path is dangerous.
If The Associated Press hadn’t sent reporters to Ukraine to cover the war, even more lives would have been lost and the world would’ve been unaware of Russia’s actions. Mariupol’s deputy mayor said AP coverage focused the world’s attention on the devastation there and ultimately pressured Russians to open an evacuation route, saving thousands of civilian lives.
The Los Angeles Times won for breaking news for its stories revealing a secretly recorded conversation with city officials making racist comments.
The New York Times was honored for its work surrounding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion standard, the government’s policy of child separation at the border and welfare spending in Mississippi.
The Wall Street Journal won the Pulitzer Prize in investigative reporting for its work exposing financial conflicts of interest among officials in 50 federal agencies.
Closer to home, The Star Tribune was a finalist in investigative reporting for its series exposing systemic failures in Minnesota’s juvenile justice system.
And written by two Washington Post reporters, “His Name is George Floyd” won the Pulitzer Prize for best nonfiction, exploring systemic racism by delving into what Floyd and his ancestors endured well before his videotaped murder by Minneapolis police caught the attention of the country and beyond.
All of these stories, as well as many other winners and finalists, provide the evidence of why good journalism is so important to everyday people. Without the deep dive into what is happening and why, our world is blind to what needs to be done to improve life for ourselves and others.
An award, especially such a prestigious one, is welcome recognition. But even more importantly, many of these stories served as motivation to fix a problem or at the very least build awareness about it.
Good journalism isn’t just about telling a story well; it’s about prompting society to react to the story when our humanity calls out for us to do so.
