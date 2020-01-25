Thumbs up to Blue Earth County Commissioner Will Purvis for his long career of serving the public.
Purvis spent 31 years in law enforcement including in Blue Earth County and has spent the past 14 years on the county board. He announced he will not seek re-election.
Purvis grew up in Vernon Center and he and his wife live in his childhood home. While on the board he’s shown a sincere dedication to his mostly rural district, has always been active in serving on committees and in visiting with and listening to constituents. He has long been active in charitable groups and he and his wife have taken in foster children.
On top of it all his amiable personality always shows through. He’s shown how to be a true public servant.
Chief behavior officerThumbs up to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts for having the respect for the institution of the U.S. Senate and protecting its standing where others would sully that reputation.
During what became a rancorous first day of the Senate impeachment hearings, Roberts stepped up sometime after midnight Eastern Standard Time and “admonished” (he used that word) both parties “equally” to remember that the Senate is a place where respectful civil discourse should be the norm.
Let’s just say Americans have become used to the uncivil discourse led by people who should show more respect if not to each other then to the American people.
It’s unfortunate that of all the statesman and stateswomen in the U.S. Senate, the unelected official has to be the one to demand decorum.
Good for Roberts. If the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court can’t ask for civility, who can?
Doomsday clock
Thumbs down to all who remain apathetic about the state of the planet and risks to humankind given the recent pace of the Doomsday Clock racing toward Midnight.
The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a group formed after the development of the Atomic bomb, set out in 1947 to estimate how much time planet Earth had before ultimate destruction by climate or man.
The group recently moved up the clock by 20 seconds for a level of doom set at 100 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been to the Doomsday hour.
The initial setting was seven minutes in 1947. The Doomsday Clock has moved forward and backward 23 times since it’s establishment, marking it’s most positive level of 17 minutes in 1991.
The members of the atomic bulletin point to climate change and increased threats of nuclear war as reasons for shrinking the Doomsday margin. They point to nuclear threats from Iran now that the U.S. has pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.
We may scoff at the gimmickry of the Doomsday Clock, but it’s one way a lot of smart people are assessing the world we live.
We should take note.
Trials and witnesses
Thumbs down to Senate Republicans who voted near unanimously to reject Democrats impeachment hearing requests to have witnesses.
Only Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, voted against her colleagues and with Democrats in an effort to leave more time to discuss the issues of witnesses.
A trial without witnesses will look like a whitewash to the American people and Senate Republicans will likely feel the blowback in the upcoming elections.
As Abraham Lincoln famously said, “you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.” We’re getting very close to that idea with the Republican impeachment shenanigans.
Commented
