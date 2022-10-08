Thumbs up to city of Mankato planners, developers and others involved in redeveloping the old Jefferson Quarry into what could be a landmark project that brings public space in connection to the Minnesota River while providing multiple types of housing and commerce into a village-like concept.
The public showed high engagement at the project’s open house on Thursday evening. The one-of-a-kind development site is the size of about 22 city blocks and contemplates specialty shops and a restaurant with river views.
It connects to trails and its access to the river would be layered and mostly floodproof.
While it’s at the beginning stages of development, planners are hopeful the unique site will be attractive to developers and the private investment that would be needed.
The development would also have a heavy park component and plenty of flexible green space. It also would be a pedestrian friendly environment with many amenities walkable from the housing.
It’s an exciting project and one that is unique for the cooperation between developers, owners of the property and the city. It would make the Mankato area even more attractive to people and business.
Saving local journalism
Thumbs up to the bipartisan bill in Congress that would allow smaller local news publishers to band together to negotiate with the giant social media platforms.
The Journalism Competition & Preservation Act would give local news outlets the means to get Big Tech to pay a fair price for using the stories created by smaller publishers. Facebook, Google and others now use that local news at little or no cost to them, but yet that content is the basis for the advertising and data-collection business model Big Tech makes its money on.
Local news outlets invest a lot financially to produce news and need to recoup some of that by being able to sell those stories at a fair price to others who want to use them.
As more small communities lose their newspapers and the news deserts continue to grow larger, it is incumbent on Congress to pass the JCPA to allow more local news outlets to remain financially viable.
Possession convictions
Thumbs up to President Biden taking steps to decriminalize possession of marijuana by pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of the federal crime of simple possession.
In a society that accepts the sale of marijuana in various forms for recreational and medicinal use across much of the country, it doesn’t make sense to continue punishing people for having possessed the same drug. The charging practices have disproportionately affected people of color.
Of course, most marijuana possession convictions are at the state level, so governors will have to follow in Biden’s footsteps to pardon a lot more people.
Criminal convictions can be the roadblock that stops people from getting jobs, housing, admission to higher education. It’s time to update an archaic practice that is not keeping up with the times and where the punishment didn’t fit the so-called crime.
The price of a protest
Thumbs down to the misguided filing of a police report by the protester who interrupted the Monday night NFL game by running about the field clutching a pink smoke bomb, only to be clobbered by two of the players.
The protester was actually the second to attempt to reach the field; the first one was corralled by security. But the second succeeded — until veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner came off the sidelines to smack the civilian to the turf. Teammate Takkarist McKinley also got a shot in at the interloper.
The animal rights group behind the interruption complained that the intruder was “assaulted” by the players. We would suggest that getting tackled by a linebacker is the risk one takes interfering with an NFL game. Men like Wagner are on the field to hit people, and they don’t particularly care if you get up afterward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.