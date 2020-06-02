Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.