In our current struggle for racial justice, peace must ultimately supersede revenge for the Black community, and it must overcome politics for the white community.
People of color, indigenous people and white people must come together to take on forces that believe justice involves burning down buildings of innocent shopkeepers and otherwise destroying what others have spent their lives and their resources building.
Minneapolis and St. Paul were on fire again last week. Rioting and looting enveloped Nicollet Mall, giving the statue Mary Tyler Moore throwing up her hat a backdrop of a panicked city and fearful citizens. And it was senseless. It was provoked by a lie that spread like wildfire on social media that police had shot another Black man. It took hours before the truth was understood: One Black man killed another and before police could apprehend him, he shot himself.
But the lie was already half way around the world.
Those destroying property are not protesting injustice. They are lawless looters who see opportunity in the genuine anger of race inequality that bubbles beneath the surface of every American city.
It’s a depressing world of affairs when police have to release video of a suicide to communicate via social media that something didn’t happen. Bullhorns were deployed in an attempt to tell the truth. But the rioting and the looting continued.
Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey were forced to call in the National Guard to safeguard the property of ethnic restaurant owners and neighborhood barbers.
While the civil disobedience of Martin Luther King Jr. is often invoked in shadow of burning cities, it is not often engaged. Anger can only solve so many problems. Then it becomes fuel to the fire.
And those would profit from that fire, white politicians seeking endorsement of white police union leaders touting a law and order platform, are a barrier to peace and justice.
It’s no one’s right to tell people who have endured injustice for centuries when to stop being angry, but even the angry have a moral duty to ensure that the injustice inflicted on them does not carry like a fueled fire to others.
