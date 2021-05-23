Policing and race relations have improved since the killing of George Floyd one year ago, though the progress seems like a small step in the climb of a mountain.
An in-depth report in today’s Free Press shows how the policing and race culture and attitudes have changed for the better, here and across the country. But some carry beliefs stubbornly aligned with past attitudes and limited experiences with people of color.
In Mankato, the activism was impressive and resolute. The response from police and public bodies was strong in some jurisdictions and uneven in others. The Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato group gathered supporters for rallies and awareness campaigns and helped host virtual town hall meetings. The group provided recommendations and made presentations to city councils in Mankato and St. Peter. Minnesota State University law enforcement faculty did the same, getting public input to make significant changes to its curriculum.
Jasmine D’Avilar created the social justice group Stand Up! Mankato to raise awareness and organize peaceful protests. The group has some 800 followers on Facebook. D’Avilar notes activism has been rising in the wake of Floyd’s death, but there’s much work to do.
Today’s story also shows the significant changes the Mankato Department of Public Safety is making in its procedures, from creating a database to track stops and arrests by race to making it easier for citizens to file complaints against officers. The department hosted listening groups and established a citizen advisory committee that helps police decide difficult issues like when issuing a mugshot of a suspect will not help identify the suspect and only fuel unwarranted targeting of all people by race.
The department also aims to hire more officers of color and implement a human resources system that includes data on each officer including complaints and commendations. Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal hopes this will allow the police leaders to see trends in officer behavior that will be an early intervention red flag. It will also allow leaders to see positive trends and discover what officers might be good future leaders.
Young people and schools reacted with activism as well. School boards, police, students and parents had robust discussions about the role of police as school resource officers. After considerable debate in Mankato, the School Board revamped the roles of the two officers it kept in schools and removed one officer completely from the Prairie Winds Middle School.
Groups of young people, including Ignite the Youth, petitioned for removal of police from schools arguing their presence made students of color uncomfortable and fearful. They made important points in how students of color faced more disciplinary actions than white students.
A companion story in today’s paper by The Free Press parent company CNHI LLC, reported on attitudes of policing and race from across the country in the 22 states where the company has news organizations. An unscientific poll conducted in those mostly conservative leaning states and locations was a bit skewed as 50 percent of respondents didn’t believe racial inequity is an issue in the United States.
That report shows there remains a split in attitudes among races and police about just what the Floyd killing has meant. A former Chicago police officer who is now the police chief in Clinton, Iowa, claims people of color are more agitated and resistant when they are stopped because the national media has fomented a false narrative in the wake of the Floyd killing.
One can argue about the conclusion the chief makes, but it’s difficult to argue his feelings are genuine and taken from experience. And that may be at the heart of where we have to move next.
Floyd’s death raised the awareness of the problems of policing with the telling and tragic video. Sometimes we have to see with our own eyes before we believe or become motivated to get involved in change.
Some change has come. More change is needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.