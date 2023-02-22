The remarkable effort by high school and Minnesota State University students to unearth the ugly history of racism in Blue Earth County property transactions stands as the beginning of a story, not an end.
MSU students and students from Mankato East High School, 180 in all, spent months reviewing property records in Mankato. They found neighborhood covenants and deeds that prohibited property from being transferred to non-white citizens.
In a review of county land records led by MSU history professor Angela Jill Cooley, the group found seven neighborhoods and one cemetery (now Woodland Hills) with racially restrictive covenants. And surprisingly, many were put in place in the 1940s and 1950s, nearly a hundred years after enslaved people were free.
Citizens. U.S. citizens. By birth or right. And they were denied rights guaranteed by the Constitution and promoted by capitalism. They were denied these rights based on something they had no control over: the color of their skin.
The “Mankato Mapping” project was an effort modeled after the Mapping Prejudice group, which found 24,000 racial covenants in Hennepin County deeds. The group of 6,000 volunteers has since taken on reviewing property records in Ramsey, Anoka, Washington and Dakota counties.
Racial covenants were morally deficient and illegal private sector transactions that often fell below the radar for years in a world of institutional and governmental racism. They continued in place even after U.S. Supreme Court rulings and laws deemed the deeds unconstitutional and illegal.
When democratic societies come across injustice, the remedy is to change laws, customs and culture. Laws were changed to outlaw the covenants, but as these instances have shown us, custom and culture are more difficult to change.
Even when the laws were changed, far too late, to correct these injustices, records continued to exist. Deeds were not deemed invalid.
And real estate legal transactions are not always rectified by laws. Lawyers and others can leverage even the clear overturning of discrimination laws to “cloud titles” and create legal barriers to the just transfer of property, a tenet of capitalism.
The illegal private sector transactions sanctioned by government entities that approved property transfers denied wealth building to generations of Americans for the sole reason that their skin was not the right color.
The idea of reparations does not seem so beyond comprehension when we know the history.
The students and Cooley deserve credit for undertaking this important project in Black history and the history of injustice in Mankato.
This story is just the beginning of a larger effort to be aware of discrimination and make efforts to attack it.
