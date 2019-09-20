The impartiality that should be paramount to the justice system has become secondary when viewed through the lens of a small but important policy decision in Minnesota courts.
Several top state prosecutors and at least one judge are giving short shrift to the idea of implicit bias in mostly white Minnesota juries. They’re declining to use a well-done instructional video federal courts are already using to help jurors understand this important topic.
Federal courts in Minnesota have been using the “implicit bias” video, which explains how all of us have implicit biases based on race or other factors that can cloud our judgment as jurors in a trial. The video explains that our experiences shape a pre-determined view of others and that can be a threat to providing equal justice as required by the law. It cites research on discrimination that shows this bias is real.
Several top state prosecutors and a judge told the Star Tribune the federal video was either not necessary or they opposed showing it. Some argued there was some information on implicit bias in the state-produced jury video. But while the federal video takes 11 minutes to thoroughly explain bias, the state video gives a mere 34 seconds to the topic.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman expressed caution about using the video apparently because it had not been widely shared. Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom told the Star Tribune he would not recommend the federal video and that the state video instruction (again 34 seconds) would suffice. Chief Hennepin County Judge Ivy Bernhardson also declined to be interviewed and issued a statement that the state video was sufficient.
Federal courts in Minnesota regularly use the video. Chief Minnesota federal Judge John Tunheim uses it in all of his cases, telling the Star Tribune it was “especially important where you have cases involving communities of color.”
Experts say implicit bias likely impacts every case. Retired Iowa federal judge Mark Bennett, an expert on the topic, told the Star Tribune: “It’s hard for me to imagine a case where there isn’t a possibility of implicit bias affecting the judgement of jurors.”
This judicial blinders worn by state officials are troubling, given the racial imbalance in Minnesota’s jury pools. Of the 46,000 jurors reporting for duty in 2018, 88 percent were white, while the white population is just 80 percent. Even more telling, the state’s prison population is 37 percent black while blacks make up just 6 percent of state population, according to the report in the Star Tribune.
Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty calls the short shrift given to implicit bias in the state video “embarrassing,” saying Minnesota has some of the “worst racial disparities in criminal justice.”
State prosecutors and judges have nothing to lose adopting the federal jury video. But they have much to gain in adhering to those words emblazoned on the façade of the U.S. Supreme Court building: “Equal justice under the law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.