Just as our president at the national level stokes fear and racism, it’s good to see small towns in rural Minnesota advancing inclusivity.
Community members in Sleepy Eye will be the beneficiaries of a $200,000 grant to promote diversity throughout their schools, businesses and other institutions. The Rural Equity Learning Community will provide the training and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation provided the funding.
The Rural equity group is a partnership between Region 9 Development Commission, the Mankato Diversity Council and the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality. The program for Sleepy Eye will be one shaped by community leaders from schools and economic development.
Allowing a community to shape its own program makes sense in that it can focus on the kind of inclusivity training and awareness that’s most critical.
As rural areas become more diverse, it’s important to bring this cultural awareness to those populations who have not been exposed to diverse communities and people. Sleepy Eye is an example. Its population had been 94 percent white in 2010, but a 2017 population estimate showed the city is now only 91 percent white.
The rural equity program last year provided training to community leaders in Waseca, Montgomery, St. Peter, St. James and Fairmont.
These kinds of programs are critical to not only cultural awareness and peaceful community building, but also to equality and supporting the American ideal of liberty and justice for all.
We will be best served to ignore our country’s current president and his divisive and racist rhetoric and rely on the hard-working, regular people who have always been the ones building the character of a just nation.
