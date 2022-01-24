Residents need to be cognizant more than ever of the possible existence of radon, especially as many people spend time indoors during winter, work from home more or stay in as a pandemic precaution.
The colorless, odorless gas occurs naturally in soils and is found in nearly 40 percent of homes in Minnesota, according to the state health department.
Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, each year killing more than 21,000 people across the country.
Testing is best done when buildings are closed up, as they are most of the winter. The health department recommends homes get tested at least every five years. Kits are often available through county health departments, hardware stores or directly from radon testing laboratories. (The health department offers information about test kits at https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/air/radon/radontestresults.html.)
Even with wide availability of the kits and the importance of testing, only 1 — 2% of homes are tested in a given year. Fortunately, the number tested has risen since a Minnesota law went into effect about five years ago requiring sellers disclose if their houses were tested for radon.
Fixing the problem of high radon levels typically involves installing a venting pipe and fan to pull the gas from under the home to the outside.
Radon is a sneaky killer. Just because your neighbors had their house tested and it had low levels of the gas doesn’t mean yours does. Testing should be conducted in all homes, regardless of foundation type, soil type, age or presence of an air exchanger.
The state health department is calling this January radon month, which is a good reminder to get your residence tested. Any month works to test, especially during the heating season. But the best guideline is: the sooner, the better.
