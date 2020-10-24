Thumbs up to the continuation of a cancer fundraiser being sponsored by Mankato Brewery and Lupulin Brewing Co. in Big Lake.
The breweries are teaming up to produce the limited-edition Hazy Hero IPA, with proceeds going to the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund. Zierdt, the former head of Greater Mankato Growth, waged a long, very public battle with cancer, which eventually took his life last year.
Zierdt also spearheaded the growMANkato effort to raise awareness about men’s health. Zierdt’s brother, Jeff, is owner of Lupulin Brewing.
This will be the third year the two breweries are teaming up to produce a limited beer that will allow people to enjoy a local brew while knowing the proceeds are going to a great cause.
Fortunately, Jonathan Zierdt was able to see the first batch of Hero IPA rolled out. The continuing fundraising and education efforts aimed at men’s health is a tribute to Zierdt’s life and his public sharing of his story.
Well represented
Thumbs up to Mankato Dr. Keith Stelter who just finished a one-year term as president of the Minnesota Medical Association, and who represented the region well with his energy and enthusiasm.
The onset of the pandemic createf a tough set of circumstances for the Minnesota medical community and Stelter’s colleagues said he served with distinction and was at the forefront of the association’s twin battles of the pandemic and structural racism.
His colleagues said Stelter “put down a solid foundation for future presidents to build upon” and he “rose to the occasion and served as a trusted voice of medicine.”
Stelter, a Mankato Mayo doctor at the Eastridge Clinic, also helped found a free clinic in St. Peter to serve the needy.
The Mankato area can be proud to be represented by Stelter.
Reasonable debate
Thumbs up to NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker who did an excellent job moderating the last presidential debate Thursday.
The Black journalist was assertive when she needed to be and managed the debate very well keeping the candidates on track and respectful.
Her questions were tough and didn’t pull any punches. She allowed candidates who were attacked to respond, though often with a quick time limit.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden rarely talked over each other or interrupted each other.
The fact the debate rules were changed to mute the microphones of the candidates after their time was up and while the other was giving their initial answer went a long way to a reasonable and informative debate.
Welker had great questions. When framing an issue like immigration or the pandemic, she asked the candidates what they would say to American “families” about the issue, thus making the candidates be more real instead of pivoting to talking points or campaign speeches.
The Thursday debate should be a model of debates of the future and Welker should be considered a mainstay moderator.
Solid candidates
Thumbs up to rival political candidates in Utah stressing civility in their gubernatorial campaigns.
The Republican lieutenant governor, Spencer Cox, and the Democratic candidate, Chris Peterson, appeared together recently in public service announcements promoting civility in politics. Sounds like an oxymoron these days, right?
In the spots they josh about how they should vote for one another. And they reach the conclusion that there are things they can both agree on. And also that they can agree to disagree.
Wow. This really happened?
Wait, it gets better. They also both pledge to accept the outcome of the presidential election. (And the votes can be cast by mail or in person.)
And no, this is not a “Saturday Night Live” political skit. These guys are for real.
How refreshing.
