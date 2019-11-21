Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this morning. A few passing clouds and windy this afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 25. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.