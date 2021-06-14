More children will likely be enrolled in summer school this year than usual because the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in many students’ routines, affecting them academically as well as socially.
But whether they are enrolled in summer sessions, children should be diving into recreational reading during the summer. Reading for pleasure is a key component for keeping students interested in words and learning.
Even before the pandemic hit, students experience what’s labeled by educators as “summer slide” — regression in learning during the break between the end of the school year and start of the new one. Not surprisingly, children living in high-poverty circumstances suffer the most. By the fifth grade, summer learning loss can leave low-income students 2½ to three years behind their peers, according to the nonprofit National Summer Learning Association.
Luckily in this region, a variety of opportunities are available to keep kids engaged in reading through local libraries. Most of the library systems have kicked off their summer reading programs, which offer incentives for kids to rack up the reading miles and participate in either live or virtual events that include a social component. The programming continues for a couple of months into August and it’s not too late to sign up.
If parents are unable to get their children to the library, the Bookmobile may be able to come to their kids in Nicollet County. The Bookmobile stops at licensed in-home day cares, day care centers, assisted living homes, nursing homes and rural towns in Nicollet County that do not have their own library. You can even apply to get a stop in North Mankato or Greater Nicollet County. Residents of Blue Earth County also can get books by mail through the Blue Earth County Library.
Although this summer will be filled with more typical activities for families as COVID-19 restrictions lift and more people are vaccinated, parents should remember to encourage their children to read — as well as read to their younger kids and spend time reading themselves.
Summer doesn’t have to mean falling behind in learning if children recognize that reading can be fun.
