Thumbs up to the AmeriCorps reading tutor program, which pairs tutors with school children who might need help and practice on their reading.
Reading Corps tutors assist students who are just beginning their reading journey in kindergarten through third grade. Reading is a lifelong skill and the program aims for younger readers as catching up can be more difficult as the curriculum grows to other subjects after third grade.
The group organized a Reading Festival in Mankato last week to promote literacy and let parents know the resources available to help their children read. The program was sponsored by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and the YMCA. Capstone publishing also provided books to children participating.
Reading Corps is part of the AmeriCorps program established in 1993 where young people, or not so young, do community service work where they receive stipends and help paying for college.
Phy Ed class for home schoolers
Thumbs up to the Minnesota State University physical education teachers in training for their program to conduct physical education classes for kids who are home schooled.
The Homeschool Physical Education Program at MSU connects those college students studying PE with home-school students who usually don’t have a regular physical education program.
It’s another great example of the partnerships MSU builds with the community.
MSU students work in groups of three to come up with lesson plans and then conduct the classes and record their efforts. They then go back and critique each other so they can also learn from the experience where the home schoolers pay no cost for the classes.
The program gives home-school kids a chance to meet and interact with other home-schooled kids and that’s an added benefit.
Helping ERs
Thumbs up to the effort by pediatricians trying to free up hospital beds as they face a triple barrage of childhood illnesses.
Doctors from six competing medical systems held a press conference this week to offer a unified voice of caution to Minnesotans amid early and high levels of infections involving RSV and influenza — and still some COVID-19.
Only two of 144 pediatric intensive care beds were available in Minnesota on Nov. 15, a 98% occupancy rate and only 29 of 441 general pediatric beds were available on that date.
Freeing up more beds requires parents to avoid bringing their kids to the ER when it isn’t necessary. Seeking RSV testing in mild cases, for example, isn’t necessary. The doctors also advised parents to call their pediatrician if their children have symptoms but are not seriously ill.
But parents should bring in children who are dehydrated, have fevers above 104 degrees for five or more days, or are struggling to breathe so much that their ribs are being exposed as they inhale.
Any parent with an ill baby or young child is understandably worried and wants to make sure their little one is cared for. But everyone has a responsibility to use emergency services only for serious problems.
A piece of Thanksgiving
Thumbs up to Barbara and C.J. Langton, a St. Clair couple who annually provide a Thanksgiving meal — and, more important, fellowship — to dozens of international students at Minnesota State University.
The Langtons have help in their annual tradition. Another couple contributes a couple of turkeys, and this year’s party — on Friday rather than Thursday — was held in the St. Clair City Hall, which has the space to accommodate 50 or more students. But it is the Langtons who reach out to the students and welcome them to this American holiday and tradition.
This newspaper has covered the financial and emotional hurdles many international students face while attending MSU, and has reported on the importance of their presence to the college’s enrollment figures. The Langtons’ generosity and empathy — Barbara says she doesn’t want those students lonely on the holiday — is a piece of the best of this nation, state and region.
