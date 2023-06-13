Why it matters: Mankato’s upgrades to youth sport and recreation facilities are a needed investment for the public.
They had a long wait, but those who support Mankato’s recreational facilities are finally seeing major upgrades to many of them.
It was a decade ago youth sports advocates lobbied the City Council for improvements and more than six years ago that Mankato voters approved extending the half-percent tax for new rec facilities and other municipal projects.
While some improvements were made in recent years, residents this year are seeing major upgrades to some well-used facilities. The more than $8 million upgrade underway at Tourtellotte Park and pool is especially welcomed. The pool has been a favorite summer spot for generations of kids and adults alike and was long in need of an upgrade.
And a new youth softball complex at Thomas Park will open soon, drawing kids and fans for decades to come.
With several dozen recreational facilities in the city, for both outdoor and indoor uses, the city also has created a new facilities recreation coordinator position to oversee them. It’s a wise move. Having a coordinator will ease scheduling and encourage more people to use the public facilities.
The value of youth sports and recreation facilities is increasingly clear. North Mankato’s Caswell Sports complex is heavily used throughout the summer months, attracting people from across Minnesota and from other states for a growing list of big softball and soccer tournaments.
Mankato’s civic center has been an anchor of the downtown renaissance, boosted business and greatly expanded the entertainment options for the region.
Building and maintaining all those facilities is not cheap, but ensuring they are not allowed to deteriorate significantly is important to the community. Residents have shown a willingness to financially support public recreation and entertainment venues, and most understand that most facilities are not expected to make a profit or even break even.
Like roads and wastewater plants, recreational facilities are vital public assets that improve communities.
