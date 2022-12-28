Hundreds turned out Monday for the arrival of the memorial Dakota ride. They came to honor the 100 or so horseback riders who made the 300-mile journey from their homes in South Dakota to remember a dark day in their heritage.
We thank the riders and the Dakota people. A reconciliation has sprung from that dark history over the decades, a reconciliation between peoples and race like no other. And so it was important to acknowledge this achievement that many Dakota say comes from the Great Spirit, or life force.
The ride, which would be remarkable in summer, takes place in the dead of winter, on Dec. 26 — the anniversary of the day 38 Dakota were hanged in response to the U.S.-Dakota War, a conflict with blame on all sides. To recall such a day in the memory of any culture can be traumatizing, and yet the Dakota have shown incredible strength to endure.
The ride idea came to Dakota leader and Vietnam vet Jim Miller in 2005 in a dream. Todd Finney, Miller’s nephew, recalled Tuesday how the ride started. “It comes from one of the darkest days in American history. But yet, here we are, all nations, colors, creeds, standing together because a Vietnam veteran who had been forgotten by everyone else had a dream.”
Indeed, the group of original riders have said this is their last ride. They have left the future to the younger generation, many who vowed to keep the tradition going.
The event has drawn larger and larger crowds each year despite occurring on one of the coldest days of the year.
The event connects the community and the Dakota people on a number of levels and ties into virtues of respect, peaceful co-existence and forgiveness.
It took over a century to get the reconciliation started. That happened when Native leader Amos Owen and Mankato businessman Bud Lawrence talked about the idea when they met fishing on the Mississippi River in the 1970s. From that meeting began a small, but important powwow that has grown to one of the biggest in the Midwest and takes place every September at Land of Memories Park.
While the powwow offers educational and cultural events, the memorial ride lays bare the dark truths and shows how those dark moments have been met with reconciliation.
Mankato is fortunate to be a place that people look to experience how real reconciliation works. For that, we can thank the riders.
