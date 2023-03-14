Another of the leaders in the ongoing reconciliation effort between the descendants of 38 indigenous men hanged in Mankato in 1862 and area residents whose ancestors were white settlers killed in the U.S.-Dakota War, died earlier this month.
Jim Miller died at his home near Porcupine, South Dakota, at age 74.
He and Dakota spiritual leader Amos Owen, who died in 1990, as well as non-Indian Mankatoans Bud Lawrence and Jim Buckley were all instrumental in some of the hallmark indigenous events in Mankato. Lawrence died in 2017 at age 86 and Buckley died in 2020 at age 92.
The passing of the older generation of leaders is worth marking, but there are also younger generations of leaders in the Dakota community and Mankato area residents who have already stepped up to carry on efforts. And more will no doubt continue to surface in the years ahead.
Miller had a dream in the early 2000s of riding a horse and carrying offerings to the site of the hanging in Mankato. That led to the start of an annual 330-mile journey from South Dakota to Mankato that became the Dakota 38 + 2 Wokiksuye Memorial Ride.
Lawrence, Owen and Buckley became friends and established the first powwow in Mankato in the early 1970s to honor the 38 Dakota.
The powwow has become a major annual event at Land of Memories Park, drawing large numbers of visitors over several days.
The Dakota 38 +2 ride had its last official event on Dec. 26 last year, with Dakota leaders saying the event has achieved its purpose. While the official ride may have come to an end, it’s likely some riders will continue to make the journey in the coming years.
The two signature events in Mankato also spawned many related discussions and smaller events that continue to bring education and more understanding of our history.
While the founders of events have passed, the future of the powwow and reconciliation efforts are in good hands by new and emerging community leaders.
