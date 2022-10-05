When it comes to government spending, wants and needs are a good place to start prioritizing, and the repair and saving of All Seasons Arena is a need.
The $5 million to $9 million price tag has given local governing bodies sticker shock and is a sober reminder what happens when there is no replacement fund on such a critical community asset. The city of Mankato took over as the fiscal authority for the facility from the Mankato Area Public Schools a few years ago, and the multi-government governing body is mostly down to Mankato, North Mankato and Blue Earth County.
Mankato does not have the borrowing capacity to finance the improvements on its own, so some partnership between the three entities is necessary. Shutting down the facility is not an option. That would leave the Mankato area with virtually no skating facility, with the exception of the civic center, which is continuously occupied by Minnesota State Hockey programs.
One option would be to finance smaller pieces and do the project over several years. ISG consulting studied the building and found that $5 million was needed to make initial critical repairs like ice making equipment, dasher boards and other rink components.
But another $2.7 million is needed for general fixes on parts of the property that are deteriorating and are considered life-safety issues. Another $1.1 million will be needed in the short term to fix things like dated flooring, a new dehumidification system and exterior walls that are damaged.
The layered approach could be problematic as doing one phase of the project later may require tearing up or disrupting things that had already been fixed.
It seems possible that Mankato’s local option sales tax money could be used as it has been targeted to make civic center fixes and upgrades to Tourtelotte swimming pool. But the balance in the sales tax fund is also stretched with myriad projects.
The entities should look into possibilities for a kind of joint bonding project that may involve atypical bonding funds.
The major partners, Mankato, North Mankato and Blue Earth County, appear to have the resolve to fund the needed and in some cases, critical, improvements to All Seasons Arena.
We urge them to move forward and for the public to support this facility. It truly is a community need.
