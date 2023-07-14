Why it matters: Upgrading the 50-years-old All Seasons Arena will enhance opportunities for youth sports.
Given a choice to invest public funds in a variety of options, few would challenge the idea that we need to invest in young people.
The recent support by local governments to upgrade the 50-year old All Seasons Arena meets that test and should be supported by the community far and wide. We have long detailed the need for improvements to the arena, which falls far below the quality of ice arenas in cities even smaller than Mankato.
All Seasons has been somewhat of an embarrassment for a city with a burgeoning youth hockey program and national championship-caliber Division I college hockey and that hosted one of the best Hockey Day Minnesota events ever. With the acknowledgement that there are no endless pots of money in government, the All Seasons Arena project was long past due.
Blue Earth County approved its share of the project Tuesday, while Mankato and North Mankato approved their participation in the $12 million project earlier. The improvements include $5.6 million in new ice-making equipment, essential to the function of an ice rink. The cramped space for spectators and users will be expanded by shrinking one of the two rinks to the smaller NHL-sized rinks, smaller than the current Olympic-sized rink.
Most of the heating and cooling equipment will be replaced, as will fire hazard building materials. Ceilings, the façade and dasher boards will need an upgrade. The All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Board recommended the changes with the help of consulting architects.
The city of Mankato will pay $8.4 million of project costs through borrowing and some city sales tax money. North Mankato will pay $3.2 million while the Blue Earth County Board will pay $816,000 with upfront cash. The city of Mankato will fund about $4 million through equipment bonds and about $4.5 million in cash using some of its federal stimulus funding.
About $500,000 of Mankato’s payment was the amount the council ordered be put aside as a commitment to the hockey, figure skating and public users of the rink. It was a good choice to make that commitment. Millions have already been allocated to girls softball, Tourtellotte pool and the civic center.
As Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz told the council, the All Seasons project has been waiting a long time for completion and was badly needed. With construction to start as early as next spring, this key community asset will be given the attention it deserves.
