It’s hard to argue against a law that saves lives.
Yet, nearly all Republican legislators in Minnesota continue to refuse to support a “red flag” law that would remove guns from people deemed to be dangerous to themselves and others.
A recent study of Florida’s red flag law proves it works and saves lives. The Florida law was supported by both political parties and has been used 3,500 times since it was implemented in 2018, shortly after the massacre of 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Under the new law, guns were taken from a man threatening suicide on Facebook, a couple high on cocaine shooting up their house, and a man taking aim with a semi-automatic weapon at a motorcyclist.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri who investigated the reasons behind the Stoneman killing said the shooter would have easily qualified for a red flag order as he threatened to carry out a school shooting, according to a report by the Associated Press. But law enforcement did nothing because the shooter did not have a criminal record.
While Gualtieri noted it’s impossible to know if the shooting would have been prevented due to a red flag order, he is convinced it would have been more difficult for the shooter to get guns.
Yet, last year, the Senate GOP majority in Minnesota, refused to even have a formal hearing or vote on DFL proposals for a red flag law.
Red flag laws make so much sense, that 16 other states plus the District of Columbia have passed the laws that allow for a court hearing and due process shortly after guns have been confiscated. Eleven states passed the law after the Stoneman shooting, and Minnesota DFLers attempted to do so as well only to be stonewalled by Republicans.
Minnesota Senate Republicans again this year are vowing to reject commonsense background checks and red flag laws proposed by Democrats. In fact, the GOP is doubling down by proposing weakening gun violence laws that require permits to carry weapons in public. Some Republicans have been pushing county boards to prohibit law enforcement from enforcing federal and state gun laws.
It’s becoming clear that red flag laws and other gun violence measures save lives. To oppose them is dangerous and irresponsible.
