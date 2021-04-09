The city of Evanston, Illinois, has approving a package of reparations for its African American residents in recompense for a legacy of discrimination. It’s an act other governments and organizations should embrace and carry out.
The city will provide up to $25,000 for any resident who can show their ancestors or relatives suffered discrimination in housing in the city between 1919 and 1969. The money could be used for down payment assistance or other costs associated with housing. A 3 percent tax on recreational marijuana will provide the program with $10 million over 10 years.
Other cities, states, universities and religious organizations have considered implementing reparations programs as payment for past discrimination and the far reaching effects of slavery. President Joe Biden has called for a special committee to study the issue of federal reparations.
The far-reaching effects of slavery and other discrimination woven into the fabric of American life has become more clear to Americans across the country. Those suffering discrimination deserve to be awarded damages, just as a plaintiff who had been cheated by others can win recompense in a court of law.
We know from studies in Minneapolis and elsewhere that housing covenants and housing deeds frequently contained clauses prohibiting ownership by anyone other than Caucasians. Discrimination in employment, education and other building blocks of economic success were staples of the American landscape since the country’s founding and continue today.
In fact, as slavery ended in 1865, an order by Union Army Gen. William Sherman called for every freed slave to get “40 acres and a mule.” But the order was reversed and the program ended just a few years later by President Andrew Johnson, the successor to President Abraham Lincoln.
Research shows the cotton industry became dominant in the world on the backs of southern enslaved people and created hundreds of millionaires in the Mississippi River Valley.
Georgetown University and Virginia and Princeton theological seminaries have already committed to setting up reparatios funds for families of enslaved people who helped build the institutions or who were sold to pay off institutional debt.
The economic effects of slavery reach into every institution and city in America. Evanston took a first step in what should be due compensation to victims of an un-American and reprehensible institution.
