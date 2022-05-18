What can be done about yet another mass shooting targeted at people of color? One thing that can be done is to stop watching and supporting Fox News, which, in ways more subtle than blatant racism, feeds the violence against racial minorities.
The Buffalo supermarket shooting that resulted in the violent deaths of 10 innocent people, a shooting at a Texas Walmart that targeted people of Mexican descent and left 23 dead, and the gunning down of 18 at a Jewish synagogue have been fueled by a once fringe so called “replacement theory.”
The idea stems from dark, racist parts of the web, but basically holds there is some conspiracy by people of color to eliminate and overcome the white races in all aspects of American life. A sanitized version of the idea has surfaced since 2016 on Tucker Carlson’s “news” and opinion show on Fox.
Carlson has “amplified the notion that Democratic politicians and other assorted elites want to force demographic change through immigration,” in more than 400 shows, according to a recent report and investigation by The New York Times.
The Times report shows that Buffalo killer Peyton S. Gendron drew his motivation from some of the same raw material Carlson’s show was based on.
“It’s not a pipeline. It’s an open sewer,” former Fox political editor Chris Stirewalt told the Times.
Powerful Republican leaders like former Speaker Newt Gingrich and current House GOP leader Elise Stefanik of New York have echoed replacement theory in their speeches. Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz wrote on Twitter supporting Carlson and replacement theory, tweeting “@TuckerCarlson is CORRECT about Replacement Theory as he explains what is happening to America.”
And apparently, the lies are working. A recent Associated Press Poll showed one-third of Americans believe an effort is underway “to replace native born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains” The poll found those who watched Fox and other right wing media like One American News Network and Newsmax were more likely to believe this then those who watched CNN or MSNBC.
While the population of people of color is growing faster than whites, some people don’t seem to understand that’s how America works. Everyone can grow their family in whatever way they choose.
Our Constitution and our Declaration of Independence require rights be given to all who are “created equal.”
Replacement theory, its believers and espousers, motivate killers and go directly against those American principles.
What we can do is stop supporting outlets that promote those un-American values and are the fuel of violent killings.
