Most area residents by now know the history of the Dakota people. With Mankato as the site of the 1862 hanging of 38 Dakota, the community has made an effort to tell the complete story of what happened here through ongoing education, physical reminders and continuing dialogue.
But like most history, there is so much more to the story in Minnesota and elsewhere when it comes to treatment of Native people during that era and the consequences.
One of those tools will be the release of a report this summer that outlines how land grant universities, including the University of Minnesota, made gains from the downfall of the Dakota, according to MPR News. Researchers with the TRUTH (Towards Recognition and University-Tribal Healing) Project are doing the report.
In March 2020, High Country News published an in-depth story about the distribution of Native lands that occurred under the Morrill Land Grant College Act of 1862.
The article revealed that those land grants raised almost $18 million for U.S. university endowments, with unsold lands valued at more than $5 million. Adjusted for inflation, that land would be worth about $500 million today. As the article points out, the land wasn’t all for campuses but was also used to build churches, businesses, parks, airports and neighborhoods.
The “Minnesota Windfall” was the sales and leases of parcels taken from the Dakota that raised nearly $580,000 for the U of M, which was founded in 1851. Along with looking at the effects of taking that land, MPR reports, researchers are also examining issues such as the return of human remains and funerary objects held by the university, and the legacy of a boarding school on what’s now the University of Minnesota campus in Morris.
The U of M’s participation in the current review is an important part of continuing to unravel what happened in Minnesota and understand the long-term ramifications on its Indigenous people.
As an institution of higher learning, the university has a vital role in digging for the truth and owning up to its role in history. That begins with having solid information about what occurred and knowing the effects of dispossession of land. The story won’t be complete until then.
