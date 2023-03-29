Looking back on the 1998 supercell that swept through southern Minnesota can bring a somber feeling until one considers the resilience and recovery by the people. Then we can feel proud.
Proud of the teamwork, proud of the kindness, proud of the generosity and proud of the people.
A report in Sunday’s Free Press detailed the heroic efforts of the people to recover from one of the most devastating tornadoes in Minnesota history. A story in today’s edition chronicles the efforts of the storytellers in the media who told the story of those who suffered through the tornado to those who didn’t.
Newspapers, radio stations and television broadcasters play a key role in the recovery of any disaster. They not only keep people informed about the safety of their neighbors, but those stories inspire the response of volunteers.
And the storm was horrific. It contained 14 tornadoes, with 13 in a supercell that was about 1.5 miles wide and was on the ground for a record 67 miles. Every structure on the Gustavus Adolphus campus was damaged, with 80% of windows blown out. Some 75% of the structures in Comfrey were damaged or destroyed and the school was leveled.
In all, some 3,000 structures were damaged at a cost in today’s dollars of $432 million.
But the rebounding from the storm was just as impressive. Within a week, 85% of the debris in St. Peter had been cleaned up. Farmers helped farmers as hay wagons carried scores of volunteers to clear twisted metal from the fields so they could be planted with the season’s crop.
A line of fire trucks and emergency vehicles from every surrounding town could be seen on the day of the tornado. One hardware store owner allowed people to take whatever they needed for cleanup and told them they could pay later. As the storm was about to hit, businesses allowed travelers from Highway 169 to shelter in their stores and buildings.
And the trees wiped off the Gustavus campus en masse have been replanted in an even more stunning splendor. Comfrey leaders decided without hesitation to rebuild the school, and today, the town of 400 people continues to thrive. It set up a revolving loan fund for business and established an Economic Development Authority.
First responders and other law enforcement learned much from the 1998 tornado, and it offered many lessons and even better response technology and communication.
Unfortunately, experts say climate change is likely to create more supercell tornadoes and shift where they occur to more populated places in the Deep South rather than to less populated Oklahoma and Kansas.
The experience of people in southern Minnesota with the 1998 tornadoes will have prepared us, like it or not.
But it’s gratifying to look back on the 1998 tornado response and take heart that people will always do what’s necessary to comfort their neighbors and keep them safe and rebuild as soon as they can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.