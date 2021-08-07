Thumbs up to RibFest. The 23rd annual event is back in Mankato after a year hiatus.
As in most previous years, the four-day event pays homage to pork and live music in Riverfront Park and is a festival that draws people together for a surefire good time.
This year’s event kicked off Thursday and continues until Sunday. The last day has special local significance this year. The music is a tribute to Steve Murphy, a well-known local musician who died of pancreatic cancer last summer. His namesake band, The Murphy Brothers, will perform, with other bands including his son’s band, the Jade Murphy Band, as well as the Rain Kings.
RibFest this year offers a respite from a really rough year or so. Remembering a local musician lost during that time is a fitting closure to the festival.
Generous vet
Thumbs up to longtime Blue Earth veterinarian Dr. Robert Bogan for his commitment to area farmers and others by offering his business to a willing successor for no cost.
Bogan has plans to retire but has held off because he is the only veterinarian for 220 square miles around Blue Earth. Community leaders have attempted to recruit a new vet to the area with so far no success.
Bogan is thus offering to give his practice, clinic, equipment and pickup truck to a young successor at no cost.
The community group could not interest any takers lately even though it secured a federal government grant that would pay up to $150,000 of student loan debt for a new grad who made a six-year commitment.
But there is a glimmer of hope. A local student, Leyton Becker, has just finished his freshman year at the University of Minnesota veterinary school and is working this summer with Bogan. His salary is being paid by the local community group charged with recruiting a new vet.
There’s a strong need for a local vet in the middle of farm country and in Martin County, one of the top hog-producing counties in the state.
Bogan’s generosity is key to keeping farmers and their animals in good shape, and with any luck, Becker can take the reins from the longtime vet with a commitment to his community.
Farmfest returns
Thumbs up to the return of Farmfest after last year’s pandemic hiatus.
The largest farm show in the Midwest was held this week on the beautiful Gilfillan Estate in Redwood County. For decades the event has drawn exhibitors, farmers and those with farm roots from the upper Midwest. It is a place where agribusiness showcases its latest technology and where state and national political leaders gather to discuss agriculture issues.
While the event has long been located near Morgan, it has its roots right here. The first event — Farmfest ‘76 — was held outside of Lake Crystal. At the time, it was believed to be the largest farm show event in the nation.
Although that first Farmfest was plagued with days of rain that turned the large site into a muddy mess, the event continued to grow and eventually moved to its current site.
With agriculture and agribusiness such a massive part of the area’s economy, the homegrown Farmfest remains an enjoyable major ag event.
Hurting the team
Thumbs down to the vaccine hesitation that afflicts the Minnesota Vikings, who spent much of the past week without most of their quarterbacks under the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.
The Associated Press reports that the Vikings have the league’s lowest vaccination rate, and the holdouts include many of the team’s most prominent and crucial players, including Minnesota State University alum Adam Thielen and starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Cousins insisted Thursday on his return to practice that masks and social distancing are sufficient. They help. The vaccines are more important, and had he been vaccinated, he would not have been barred from the practice field.
Such high-profile vaccine refusers not only put their own health at risk, they unnecessarily jeopardize the team’s success — and set a bad example for the rest of us. Shame on them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.