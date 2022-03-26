Thumbs up to the rewards of adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
It’s safe to say none of us liked putting up with all the sacrifices, changes to lifestyle and isolation required to combat the pandemic over the past two years. So we have to celebrate the things we gained for maintaining COVID-19 protocols.
One of those benefits and rewards for sticking to pandemic protocols came Thursday when parents of Minnesota State University men’s hockey team were able to watch their sons in person and actually have contact with them, hugging them before and after the games.
In a story in Friday’s Free Press, parents recalled how odd it was last year as the Mavericks advanced to the Frozen Four that they were prohibited from having any contact with their sons so as to avoid COVID, which, if any team contracted it, would likely have resulted in a forfeit.
This summer the parents of Maverick player Wyatt Aamodt even hosted 15 members of the Maverick team at their house for a Fourth of July celebration. His dad, Eric Aamodt, noted the simple pleasures of such events.
“It’s been nothing but a total pleasure getting to know those guys over the last four years,” he said. “I think they all care about each other and they all care about the team … That’s showing right now.”
Adhering to COVID protocols made a difference in the quality of life we all experienced fighting the deadly virus. Seemingly small victories and simple pleasures are those things that should motivate us to take protocols seriously whenever next we might need them.
An honored veteran
Thumbs up to the most recent honor for World War II veteran Arnold J. “Buck” Zahratka, of Montgomery.
This week he added a special one when a French government official came to decorate Zahratka with the National Order of the Legion of Honor.
Zahratka trained as a rifleman and was a member of the 106th Infantry Division when he was ordered to remain alone in an Army foxhole during heavy fighting. Then other members of his group left to defend other positions.
As the battle raged into the darkness, he pulled a scared young recruit into his foxhole, helping him to stay alive until the next day when the fighting subsided.
About a year later, Zahratka also fought in the bloody Battle of the Bulge.
His son-in-law inadvertently helped make it possible for the French government to identify Zahratka as a deserving recipient of its national honor, by contacting an online group and seeking to fix a misspelling of Zahratka’s name. The son-in-law corresponded with the website’s manager and told him about Zahratka’s military career.
Eventually France investigated and determined Zahratka was worthy of the prestigious Legion of Honor medal.
At age 96, Zahratka is among a dwindling number of those who served in Word War ll. It’s heartening to see him honored once again.
Starting a long drive
Thumbs up to the beginning of what figures to be a lengthy process of replacing the decaying football stadium at Minnesota State University.
State Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, this week released a bill to include a Blakeslee Stadium replacement in the biennial “bonding bill,” which authorizes the state to borrow money for capital projects.
There is no practical way that the stadium will be included in this year’s bill (assuming the Legislature can agree on a bill). But that is not the point of the proposal. This is the starting point for inclusion in a future bonding bill.
The specific details of Frentz’s measure are necessarily subject to change, but it envisions a $40 million project with $20 million of state funding. That leaves, clearly, a sizable sum to come from other sources. Frentz and MSU officials believe it a reachable fundraising target.
Showing the Legislature significant funding pledges from other sources is likely to be essential to getting state support, and is the realistic next step.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.