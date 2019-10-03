The city of Mankato has abandoned its notion of constricting Riverfront Drive in its Old Town stretch even without conducting its planned test.
The notion of removing one lane of Riverfront never made much sense to many of the 16,000 drivers who daily travel the valley’s main north-south traffic artery. But the decision leaves the pedestrian-safety problem that planners sought to solve unanswered.
Riverfront is, in truth, asked to do too much. It serves an industrial area, with such plants as Ardent Mills, Dotson and Mankato Iron and Metal, which are located there for railroad access but also attract considerable truck traffic. It serves a blossoming Old Town retail district and Riverfront Park, a prominent outdoor entertainment destination. And the city has long sought to funnel through traffic onto Riverfront rather than such residential streets as Broad and Fourth.
A street can certainly be good at handling one or two of those priorities. Three, not so much. The result is an awkward, even dangerous, melange of semis, speeders and shoppers.
And the pedestrian safety issue is likely to worsen when the long-awaited Brennan building, about to be constructed near Veterans Memorial Bridge on the south edge of Old Town, opens. Those offices figure to discharge scores of office workers seeking to grab lunch at the food truck hub a few blocks to the north — and on the other side of Riverfront. (Those additional pedestrians may also pose issues on Plum Street, which feeds Riverfront traffic to Veterans Memorial Bridge.)
Many downtown pedestrians miss the demolished walkway that once connected the Hy-Vee parking lot to the Civic Center ramp. That skyway was not necessarily attractive, and it was quite decrepit when the city tore it down, but it got foot traffic across Riverfront without forcing it to dodge vehicles. Perhaps something along those lines is worth considering in the Old Town area.
