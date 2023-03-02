Mankato asks a lot of the Old Town portion of Riverfront Drive.
It is part of the city’s sole end-to-end route though the valley, used by thousands of vehicles daily, most of them bound for some destination other than Old Town.
It serves heavy industry, with the likes of Dotson, Mankato Iron and Metal and Ardent Mills all on the river side of the street.
It is a locus of small retailers and community festivals.
These are not complementary purposes. For a goodly portion of Riverfront’s drivers, an expressway would be ideal; for the patrons of Old Town’s shops, limiting and slowing traffic is better; for the plants, truck access is a priority. No setup can be perfect for all.
With the aging roadway scheduled for a complete reconstruction in 2024, the Mankato City Council this week unanimously opted to pursue a plan that largely follows the lane reduction format that was imposed on Riverfront some six months ago.
That experiment beat the statistical benchmarks that had been set for it. Traffic on Riverfront as a three-lane street was slightly lower and slightly slower. Collisions were up a bit but with less severity. Second Street, a largely residential street that has already absorbed a good bit of traffic that once used Broad Street, saw a minimal boost in use.
And crucially, the retailers and industrial plants of Old Town are enthusiastic about the new format.
There are, and will remain, vocal critics of the change. Many use Riverfront only as the fastest connection between the northside and West Mankato, and chafe at the small slowdown inherent in converting a four-lane road to three lanes.
But the city does well to nurture Old Town’s retail sector. The blocks of Riverfront between Main Street and Madison Avenue are far more vibrant and vigorous than they were a decade ago. While some of the pedestrian amenities that were part of the test are to be dropped in the reconstruction project, the remake still figures to enhance Old Town’s destination appeal without interfering with the industrial demands.
In short, the plan to reshape Riverfront appears to strike a proper balance between the competing demands the city places on the road.
