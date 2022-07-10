The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to remove the federal right to an abortion after 50 years of precedents and to remove the right for women to control their own health stands out as one of the most far-reaching turnbacks of constitutional liberties in American history.
The court’s malicious strike at liberty emanates from flawed and politicized legal testaments — not arguments — derived from the emotionally driven justices in the majority — some rabid like Justice Clarence Thomas — and others who came to their positions by lying to senators in their confirmation hearings.
The decision in Dobbs v. Mississippi, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, will cause dramatic social distress and threaten the health and lives of millions of women. The trauma of the court’s ruling will be delivered more harshly to women of color and other marginalized groups.
Opinion author Judge Samuel Alito’s angry treatise offers a clear signal that the court will now become politically driven in its decisions, and partisans like Thomas will be allowed to pile on with impunity. Thomas wrote that the ruling opens up the door for the court to examine the rights to contraception and gay marriage in the same originalist vein. It’s telling, however, that he did not question the constitutional protection of interracial marriages like his own.
Alito’s argument that the right to an abortion is not deeply rooted in U.S. history falls short. The rights for enslaved people and women to vote were also not rooted in history until history advanced. Alito’s argument is archaic at best and ignored the right to privacy emanating from the 4th and 14th amendments. Those amendments call for providing that citizens’ rights to be “secure in their persons” not be violated and that rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness not be abridged without due process.
The court’s decision is in conflict with 61% of Americans who believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. They care not whether Alito argued from an originalist point of view in defending throwing out 50 years of precedent.
They know women should be able to choose what they do with their own body. They know that we should not protect rapists and those who commit incest when they forcefully impregnate a woman against her will.
Now, young Americans — our future — see for the first time in their lives how liberty can be taken away. Many have joined protests for the first time and held “anti-Fourth of July” parties. The court’s decision will affect generations of Americans and their confidence in our democracy.
The silent majority must begin to speak out and urge their members of Congress to codify Roe in federal law. We will need lawyers to file lawsuits against states that would criminalize women seeking an abortion. We’re glad to see Gov. Tim Walz immediately move with executive orders to protect women who come to Minnesota for abortions against prosecution from states where it is illegal.
An illegitimate Supreme Court harshly removed rights that existed for 50 years. And, some — like Thomas — did so with glee. This decision will cause trauma and pain to women and society as a whole as mothers are where the kindness of our society begins.
Americans will once again have to fight for their rights like never before against a government that should be expanding rights not destroying them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.