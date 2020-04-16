The Small Business Administration grant and loan programs funded by Congress at $349 billion have run dry due to overwhelming demand. Congress and President Donald Trump should quickly approve a proposal to add at least $250 billion.
The SBA has already rationed the funding it has, limiting the disaster grants maximum at $1,000 per employee. Previous rules allowed $10,000 for a one-employee operation.
The initial $10,000 grant may not seem like a lot of money, but it can help small business like hair salons or antique stores pay the rent or the heating bill.
Another program designed to provide forgivable loans up to $10 million to business with 500 employees or less has been fraught with delays and confusion among banks and borrowers. That program too has been rationed due to overwhelming demand.
There’s always going to be a certain amount of delay when a massive new government program is rolled out, and the SBA programs are no different. The loan requests are 30 times what SBA deals with in a typical year. And the SBA cannot automatically double or triple its staff to handle the renewed volume of loans.
Regional Minnesota SBA director Rob Scott told the Star Tribune the agency is facing “historic” demand for its services and is “doing everything it can” to get qualified businesses their funding as soon as possible.
While new rules and regulations may delay the programs, it’s important to have rules. Programs delivered without rules or oversight can be ripe for fraud. There’s only one thing worse than delayed funding to someone who qualifies and that’s funding to someone who doesn’t qualify, thereby depleting funds for others.
But clearly, there’s more demand for the funding. We favored the programs when they were rolled out. They address a never-before-seen economic calamity hitting every corner of the country.
Small businesses are the lifeblood of small towns in America. The people who run these businesses are hearty, independent, hard-working souls. They’re not usually the first at the government trough asking for a handout. But now they need a hand up and we should provide it.
