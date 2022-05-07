Thumbs up to South Central College students, instructors and the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota for a unique collaborative project to construct a claw for a model crane at the museum.
Four students of the machine tool technology class at SCC took on the challenge of their instructor Jon Morgan to design and construct a claw for the tower crane at the museum. Justin Rabaey, James Bently, Cody Hackens and Andrew Trnka set to work in their metal shop designing the claw with care and precision.
The crane and claw is part of the museum’s Dig It! exhibit that is aimed at giving children a taste of the construction industry. The crane and claw has become an extremely popular attraction at the museum under nearly constant use.
The museum would not have been able to get a claw for its crane elsewhere without a lot of expense. So it turned to SCC and Morgan who had worked on previous projects for the museum.
The project was significant learning experience for the SCC students as they developed prototypes and used 3D modeling software, computer-aided manufacturing and precision cutting programming. They were assisted by Johnson Outdoors that provided technology not available at SCC.
In all, this was a win-win situation for SCC students and the museum, giving both constituencies opportunities to learn and grow their knowledge.
It’s a great collaborative project deserving of recognition.
Focus on conduct
Thumbs up to the Mankato City Council and City Manager Susan Arntz for dedicating a work session to focus on the body’s code of conduct.
The session was prompted by the council’s previous condemnation of council member Mark Frost after they learned he retaliated against a citizen who complained about the city’s annual deer hunt.
During this week’s meeting, the council members heard about a number of real-life misconduct by members of other councils and were refreshed on the council’s conduct code.
The discussion also prompted some council members to question whether it was appropriate for Councilwoman Karen Foreman to continue serving now that she spends five months of the year wintering in Arizona. Foreman said she is still reachable to constituents and said she flies back for council meetings.
The council should be commended for reviewing the City Council Handbook and Arntz said she’d like to hold such a session annually. It’s something that the North Mankato council and other local governments should emulate.
Better late than never
Thumbs up to spring finally arriving. The flowers are popping up and opening, the grass is greening and growing, the tree buds are ready to unfurl leaves, and more birds are back.
All of that doesn’t erase the gloom, cold and wind of the last month, but it helps. Blooming is about three weeks behind, yet now that it’s happening, we can appreciate it so much more. New life and color in nature are medicine for the winter weary.
The forecast predicts temperatures will warm up quicker than desired if you appreciate a more gradual transition from winter to summer. But we don’t have a lot of choice, so as long as snow is not involved, we’ll take it.
About Time for Jam, Lewis
Thumbs up to the selection of Minnesota-based hitmakers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Jam and Lewis were part of the original lineup of the Time in the early 1980s, but when Prince — for whom running the Time was a side gig — decided that Jam and Lewis were spending too much time on their own side gig of producing, he fired them.
No matter. Their side gig got real big real fast, even as the Time itself slid into oblivion. Jam and Lewis went on to produce 16 No. 1 pop hits and 26 No. 1 R&B tunes for such artists as Janet Jackson, Boys II Men and Mariah Carey, with much of their output recorded in their Twin Cities studios. They’ve won five Grammys.
Bob Dylan and Prince are unquestionably at the top of Minnesota’s contributors to popular music, but this honor confirms that Jam and Lewis are indeed musical royalty.
