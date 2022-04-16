Thumbs up to the students, faculty, staff and parents of Rosa Parks Elementary for celebrating the simple things in life with its first all-school assembly since the pandemic.
The students and staff put together a positive event Thursday to send the kids off on their Easter break. Inspirational speaker Chris Gordon, of New Ulm, spoke to the students about being grateful relating the story to his long hospitalization and recovery for a rare disease.
The assembly likely gave the students and staff a sense of normalcy from the pandemic and many were grateful when pandemic restrictions were lifted, and they were able to come together with their friends again.
Sometimes a celebration during a pandemic seems like a distant idea, but it’s more important now than ever.
Dam decision time
Thumbs up to Blue Earth County for seeking public input on the future of Rapidan Dam.
The 110-year-old dam is an iconic piece of history that many have enjoyed viewing. But repeated flooding and age have badly deteriorated the dam.
The county soon needs to make a decision on whether to put further repairs into the dam or remove it. Both are costly. Removing and disposing of all the toxic muck behind the dam and then removing the dam has been estimated to cost $82 million. Doing needed repairs is about $15 million, but commissioners know future repairs are likely to keep coming.
From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday people can go to an open house at the Rapidan Township Townhall, 55173 190th St., to learn more and give their opinions. People can also go to blueearthcountymn.gov/rapidandam anytime to view the presentation materials and leave comments.
The board needs to make a decision one way or the other soon and then seek state and federal aid to help in the cost of either choice. It’s a tough decision and the more input the board gets from the public the better.
Poverty problem
Thumbs down to three south-central Minnesota’s counties having among the highest rates of poverty in the state.
Blue Earth, Nicollet and Waseca fell into the high-poverty category in a report done by Minnesota Community Action Partnership with the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
The study examined how government benefit programs aren’t offsetting the costs of housing, food, medical bills and other necessities for Minnesotans, especially for people of color.
The three area counties’ supplemental poverty rate, measuring all possible resources available for families, was 12% — the rate would be 21.1% without any public assistance benefits. Only three other regions of the 23 included in the study had higher supplemental poverty rates (Ramsey County, Duluth metro and northwest-central Minnesota).
The situation may very well have degraded further; the data was collected before the pandemic.
All Minnesotans deserve affordable food, housing, medical care, and having their basic needs met.
A playoff berth for Wolves
Thumbs up to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA team that this week secured its first playoff berth since 2018. It is only the ninth time the Wolves have advanced to the NBA’s postseason since joining the league in 1990.
Theirs is not a storied history, and they are not favored to advance past their first round opponent, the oddly named Memphis Grizzlies. But at least they’re still playing, rather than going home. And for the first time in a long time, the basketball operation is earning credibility.
Glen Taylor, the Mankato-based magnate who has owned the team since 1994 (and the Minnesota Lynx, much more successful on the court, since 1999), is phasing out his control of the team.
The combination of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez is to take the helm next year. They will do so with a young team that appears to be on the upswing.
